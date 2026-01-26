The Trump administration questions gun rights
The director of homeland security said that protestors can’t carry firearms — even in states that allow concealed carry.
The director of the FBI said that engaging in Second Amendment rights is akin to breaking the law if a public protest is happening. And an administration lawyer said the deadly shooting of a protestor in Minneapolis Saturday morning will be justified because the man had a gun on his person.
If the administration does not walk these positions back, it will represent a massive attack on gun rights. The NRA is making that clear.
We talk about gun rights and whether this moment is a turning point.
Our guest:
- Gary Pudup, retired command officer with the Monroe County Sheriff's Police Bureau, NRA-certified firearms range safety officer, former chapter director of the local ACLU affiliate, and former regional representative and law enforcement consultant for New Yorkers Against Gun Violence
