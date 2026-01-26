© 2026 WXXI News
The Trump administration questions gun rights

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 26, 2026 at 4:10 PM EST
WXXI News

The director of homeland security said that protestors can’t carry firearms — even in states that allow concealed carry.

The director of the FBI said that engaging in Second Amendment rights is akin to breaking the law if a public protest is happening. And an administration lawyer said the deadly shooting of a protestor in Minneapolis Saturday morning will be justified because the man had a gun on his person.

If the administration does not walk these positions back, it will represent a massive attack on gun rights. The NRA is making that clear.

We talk about gun rights and whether this moment is a turning point.

Our guest:

