RCSD schools are closed and activities are canceled on Tuesday

Rochester City School District schools will be closed Tuesday, and all school-related activities, events, and athletics are canceled.

The district cited sub-zero temperatures, winds and early morning travel conditions as reasons.

Officials said students arrive in the early morning, "when extreme cold, wind chill, and sidewalk and bus stop access can pose safety concerns, particularly for younger students and those with mobility or health considerations."

The district said all ASAR and exempt employees are expected to report as normal.