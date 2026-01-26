A nationwide storm for the ages
Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency on Friday in anticipation of the massive winter storm.
The entire state is experiencing heavy snowfall and dangerously cold temperatures.
We discuss the state of the storm, safety tips, and the way the storm is impacting our region and other parts of the country.
Our guests:
- Eric Snitil, chief meteorologist for WROC
- Glenn Johnson, meteorologist for WHEC
- Luke Schulte, snowboarder
- Steven Fuller, vice president of Bristol Mountain
- Anna Valeria, executive director of the Open Door Mission
- Rebecca Fronheiser, DDS, dentist in Aberdeen, North Carolina
- Erin Vasicek, Ph.D., research scientist in Columbus, Ohio
*Note: There are no YouTube broadcasts of "Connections" today.