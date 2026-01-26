© 2026 WXXI News
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

A nationwide storm for the ages

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 26, 2026 at 4:08 PM EST
WXXI News

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency on Friday in anticipation of the massive winter storm.

The entire state is experiencing heavy snowfall and dangerously cold temperatures.

We discuss the state of the storm, safety tips, and the way the storm is impacting our region and other parts of the country.

Our guests:

*Note: There are no YouTube broadcasts of "Connections" today.

