Connections

A nationwide storm for the ages

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 26, 2026 at 4:29 AM EST
Denise Young
/
WXXI News file photo

12:00: A nationwide storm for the ages

1:00: The Trump administration questions gun rights

Governor Kathy Hochul issued a state of emergency on Friday in anticipation of the massive winter storm. The entire state is experiencing heavy snowfall and dangerously cold temperatures. We discuss the state of the storm, safety tips, and the way the storm is impacting our region and other parts of the country. Our guests:

  • Eric Snitil, chief meteorologist for WROC
  • Rebecca Fronheiser, DDS, dentist in Aberdeen, North Carolina

Then in our second hour, the director of homeland security said that protestors can’t carry firearms — even in states that allow concealed carry. The director of the FBI said that engaging in Second Amendment rights is akin to breaking the law if a public protest is happening. And an administration lawyer said the deadly shooting of a protestor in Minneapolis Saturday morning will be justified because the man had a gun on his person. If the administration does not walk these positions back, it will represent a massive attack on gun rights. The NRA is making that clear. We talk about gun rights and whether this moment is a turning point. Our guest:

  • Gary Pudup, former law enforcement officer

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
