Connections

Would 50-year mortgages make housing more affordable?

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 21, 2026 at 5:35 AM EST
teamgalt.com

12:00: Would 50-year mortgages make housing more affordable?

1:00: Let the games begin!

The Trump administration has been exploring the possibility of 50-year mortgages as a way of lowering home costs for Americans. Most industry professionals think it's a bad idea. The administration is also pursuing other possibilities to affect the cost for buyers. We talk about how these proposals might work, and we take an updated look at the regional housing market. In studio:

  • Lanie Bittner, associate real estate broker with RE/MAX Plus
  • Jason Mancuso, real estate salesperson with the Anthony Butera Team at Keller Williams Realty
  • Mark Siwiec, broker and owner of Elysian Homes by Mark Siwiec and Associates

Then in our second hour, the Special Olympics New York winter games are returning to Rochester next month, and so is a local photojournalism collaboration. RIT students are teaming up with athletes and organizers — and as we learn this hour, they are covering more than just sports. Accessible health care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) is one of the nonprofit's priorities. Its Healthy Athletes event at the games helps competitors access routine screenings and other resources, while also providing an opportunity for health care professionals to learn best practices for caring for patients in the IDD community. We explore it all with our guests:

  • Cori Piels, Special Olympics athlete and mentor 
  • Jess Dauvergne, director of program for Unified Sports at Special Olympics New York
  • Furqan Alwaely, B.D.S., dental provider and faculty member at the Eastman Institute for Oral Health
  • Josh Meltzer, associate professor in the School of Photographic Arts and Sciences at RIT 
  • Jenn Poggi, associate professor in the School of Photographic Arts and Sciences at RIT

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
