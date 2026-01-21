© 2026 WXXI News
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Would 50-year mortgages make housing more affordable?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 21, 2026 at 5:20 PM EST
Four people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a man front left has short grey hair and is wearing a dark grey jacket, light grey sweater, jeans and grey shoes; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy hooded sweatshirt with white lettering, jeans and sneakers; a woman back left has short brown hair and is wearing a grey cowl neck sweater; a bald man back right has a grey beard and is wearing a blue sweater over a white button-down shirt.
George Yeadon
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Mark Siwiec, (background) Lanie Bittner and Jason Mancuso with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 21, 2026
WXXI News

The Trump administration has been exploring the possibility of 50-year mortgages as a way of lowering home costs for Americans. Most industry professionals think it's a bad idea.

The administration is also pursuing other possibilities to affect the cost for buyers. We talk about how these proposals might work, and we take an updated look at the regional housing market.

In studio:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson."
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson."
