Would 50-year mortgages make housing more affordable?
The Trump administration has been exploring the possibility of 50-year mortgages as a way of lowering home costs for Americans. Most industry professionals think it's a bad idea.
The administration is also pursuing other possibilities to affect the cost for buyers. We talk about how these proposals might work, and we take an updated look at the regional housing market.
In studio:
- Lanie Bittner, associate real estate broker with RE/MAX Plus
- Jason Mancuso, real estate salesperson with the Anthony Butera Team at Keller Williams Realty
- Mark Siwiec, broker and owner of Elysian Homes by Mark Siwiec and Associates