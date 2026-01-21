Let the games begin!
The Special Olympics New York winter games are returning to Rochester next month, and so is a local photojournalism collaboration.
RIT students are teaming up with athletes and organizers — and as we learn this hour, they are covering more than just sports.
Accessible health care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) is one of the nonprofit's priorities.
Its Healthy Athletes event at the games helps competitors access routine screenings and other resources, while also providing an opportunity for health care professionals to learn best practices for caring for patients in the IDD community.
We explore it all with our guests:
- Cori Piels, Special Olympics athlete and health messenger
- Jess Dauvergne, director of health programs for Unified Sports at Special Olympics New York
- Furqan Alwaely, B.D.S., dental provider and faculty member at the Eastman Institute for Oral Health
- Josh Meltzer, associate professor in the School of Photographic Arts and Sciences at RIT
- Natasha Kaiser, photojournalism major at RIT and former intern for WXXI News
To register as a Special Olympics volunteer, click here.
This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.