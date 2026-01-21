© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Let the games begin!

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 21, 2026 at 5:37 PM EST
Six people stand against a wall in a radio talk studio: a man far left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, an orange fleece, white shirt and beige pants; a woman to his right has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a grey sweatshirt and a medal on a ribbon around her neck; a man to her right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a navy hooded sweatshirt with white lettering; a woman to his right is wearing a grey headscarf, black jacket and black pants; a young woman near right has long blonde hair and is wearing a beige turtleneck and jeans; a woman far right has a brown ponytail and is wearing a black fleece, beige pants and sneakers.
1 of 9  — Josh Meltzer, Cori Piels, Evan Dawson, Furqan Alwaely, Natasha Kaiser and Jess Dauvergne with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Josh Meltzer, Cori Piels, Evan Dawson, Furqan Alwaely, Natasha Kaiser and Jess Dauvergne with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 21, 2026
George Yeadon / WXXI News
Patrick Kennedy gets his hip flexibility tested by Ryan Olsen, left, Erin Strollo, middle, and Zack Fink, right,during the healthy athlete program.
2 of 9  — Volunteers help an athlete stretch
Patrick Kennedy gets his hip flexibility tested by Ryan Olsen, left, Erin Strollo, middle, and Zack Fink, right,during the healthy athlete program.
Dillon Berrus / RIT
A young woman wearing a bright yellow t-shirt measures the back of a man wearing a long-sleeved grey t-shirt.
3 of 9  — A volunteer helps measure an athlete
A volunteer helps measure an athlete
RIT
A man wearing a blue sweater holds an eye device up to the eye of an athlete wearing a grey t-shirt.
4 of 9  — An athlete looks through an eye device
An athlete looks through an eye device
RIT
A young man wearing a grey hooded sweatshirt stands next to a measuring stick being held by a young woman.
5 of 9  — A volunteer helps measure the height of a young athlete
A volunteer helps measure the height of a young athlete
RIT
A young man wearing a red hooded sweatshirt sits at a table covered in many pairs of eyeglasses while a young woman in a blue t-shirt looks through some paperwork.
6 of 9  — A young man gets fitted for glasses
A young man gets fitted for eyeglasses
RIT
Two photographers stand on a mountain and take photos of a young athlete holding a snowboard.
7 of 9  — Two photographers take pictures of a snowboarder
Two photographers take pictures of an athlete holding a snowboard
Ethan Bissinger / RIT
Travis LaCoss takes a photo of Albert Alberti during the Figure Skating competition at Tim Horton’s Iceplex in Rochester, N.Y., on Feb. 22, 2025. (Photo by Will D’Antonio)
8 of 9  — SONY_FigureSkating_WD_20250222_0063.JPG
Travis LaCoss takes a photo of Albert Alberti during the Figure Skating competition at Tim Horton’s Iceplex in Rochester, N.Y., on Feb. 22, 2025. (Photo by Will D’Antonio)
Will D’Antonio / RIT
Two photographers take photos of a skier at Swain Mountain
9 of 9  — Two photographers take photos of a skier at Swain Mountain
Two photographers take photos of a skier at Swain Mountain
Campbell Mulligan / RIT
WXXI News

The Special Olympics New York winter games are returning to Rochester next month, and so is a local photojournalism collaboration.

RIT students are teaming up with athletes and organizers — and as we learn this hour, they are covering more than just sports.

Accessible health care for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) is one of the nonprofit's priorities.

Its Healthy Athletes event at the games helps competitors access routine screenings and other resources, while also providing an opportunity for health care professionals to learn best practices for caring for patients in the IDD community.

We explore it all with our guests:

To register as a Special Olympics volunteer, click here.

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams