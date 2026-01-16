12:00: Susan B. Anthony in 2026: "Get on with the Work!"

1:00: What's next for public media; legislative priorities for people with

What would Susan B. Anthony think the "work" is in 2026? We address that question this hour with leaders from the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House. Longtime president and CEO Deborah Hughes retired in December, passing the torch to the museum's former chief operating officer, Allison Hinman. We're joined by both women to discuss Hughes' legacy, Hinman's vision, the museum's upcoming birthday celebration — titled, "Get on with the Work!" — and what that work is in today's current political and social climate. Our guests:



Deborah Hughes, retired president and CEO of the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House

Allison Hinman, president and CEO of the National Susan B. Anthony Museum & House

Then in our second hour, stories and issues that have generated buzz this week. What questions do you have about how federal funding cuts will affect public media, including WXXI? CEO Chris Hastings joins us to discuss the dissolution of the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and what it means for PBS, NPR, and WXXI. Then, Capitol News Bureau reporter Samuel King spoke with disability rights advocates during the first day of New York's legislative session. He explains their priorities as part of Dialogue on Disability Week. Finally, you've likely heard about different Move to Include projects on WXXI throughout the week. Project manager Sarah Murphy Abbamonte talks with us about the depth and breadth of this national inclusion initiative and how it seeks to make programming more accessible for everyone. Our guests:



Chris Hastings, president and CEO of WXXI Public Media

Samuel King, Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network

Sarah Murphy Abbamonte, project manager for Move to Include

"Connections with Evan Dawson" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.