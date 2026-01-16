Susan B. Anthony in 2026: "Get on with the Work!"

WXXI News

What would Susan B. Anthony think the "work" is in 2026?

We address that question this hour with leaders from the Susan B. Anthony Museum & House.

Longtime president and CEO Deborah Hughes retired in December, passing the torch to the museum's former chief operating officer, Allison Hinman.

We're joined by both women to discuss Hughes' legacy, Hinman's vision, the museum's upcoming birthday celebration — titled, "Get on with the Work!" — and what that work is in today's current political and social climate.

Our guests:

