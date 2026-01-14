12:00: Who is ICE recruiting?

1:00: Dialogue on Disability — "Don't Look Away"

Afghan war veteran Laura Jedeed never thought ICE would hire her as a deportation officer. She thought she failed the drug test, and she knew an internet search would reveal plenty of reasons for the agency not to hire her. As she writes for Slate Magazine, ICE didn't perform a background check ... and it sent her an offer. We discuss the process of joining ICE and concerns about the conduct of some of its officers. Our guests:



Laura Jedeed, advocacy journalist

Marv Stepherson, retired police sergeant, military veteran, and Monroe County Legislator for District 3

Then in our second hour, when asked, "How does it feel to be walking around with people always looking at you?" Corey R. Taylor answers, "You feel different." Taylor was born with craniofacial deformity. He underwent 50 surgeries before the age of 19. The question — which came from an elementary school student — was captured in a short documentary about his experiences living with a facial difference. "Don't Look Away" follows Taylor in his search for a job, housing, and love. He speaks candidly about how his facial difference has affected his relationships and his daily life, and how those experiences have shaped his personality. You can see the film during an online screening event next week, but first, we talk with Taylor and filmmaker Joseph Lingad as part of WXXI's Dialogue on Disability Week. Our guests:



Corey R. Taylor, advocate, actor, and writer

Joseph Lingad, filmmaker of "Don't Look Away"

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk and is part of Dialogue on Disability Week — a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies — in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

