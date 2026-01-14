Who is ICE recruiting?

WXXI News

Afghan war veteran Laura Jedeed never thought ICE would hire her as a deportation officer.

She thought she failed the drug test, and she knew an internet search would reveal plenty of reasons for the agency not to hire her.

As she writes for Slate Magazine, ICE didn't perform a background check ... and it sent her an offer.

We discuss the process of joining ICE and concerns about the conduct of some of its officers.

