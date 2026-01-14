© 2026 WXXI News
Who is ICE recruiting?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 14, 2026 at 4:12 PM EST
Two men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a bald man at left has a grey goatee and is wearing glasses and a yellow and brown plaid button-down shirt; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a red, white and blue plaid button-down shirt.
1 of 2  — Marv Stepherson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Marv Stepherson with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Wednesday, January 14, 2025
Julie Williams / WXXI News
A woman with long brown hair sits at a table holding a cup.
2 of 2  — Laura Jedeed
Laura Jedeed
Provided
WXXI News

Afghan war veteran Laura Jedeed never thought ICE would hire her as a deportation officer.

She thought she failed the drug test, and she knew an internet search would reveal plenty of reasons for the agency not to hire her.

As she writes for Slate Magazine, ICE didn't perform a background check ... and it sent her an offer.

We discuss the process of joining ICE and concerns about the conduct of some of its officers.

Our guests:

