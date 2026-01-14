© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Dialogue on Disability — "Don't Look Away"

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published January 14, 2026 at 4:40 PM EST
A smiling man with short brown hair and a brown beard wears a brown jacket over a black shirt.
1 of 2  — Corey R. Taylor (1).jpg
Corey R. Taylor
Provided
A young man wearing a baseball cap, sunglasses, a blue t-shirt and blue pants sits on a large rock on the beach.
2 of 2  — Joseph Lingad
Joseph Lingad
Provided
WXXI News

When asked, "How does it feel to be walking around with people always looking at you?" Corey R. Taylor answers, "You feel different."

Taylor was born with craniofacial deformity. He underwent 50 surgeries before the age of 19.

The question — which came from an elementary school student — was captured in a short documentary about his experiences living with a facial difference. "Don't Look Away" follows Taylor in his search for a job, housing, and love.

He speaks candidly about how his facial difference has affected his relationships and his daily life, and how those experiences have shaped his personality.

You can see the film during an online screening event next week, but first, we talk with Taylor and filmmaker Joseph Lingad as part of WXXI's Dialogue on Disability Week.

Our guests:

For more information on the virtual screening of "Don't Look Away," click here.

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk and is part of Dialogue on Disability Week — a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies — in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams