Dialogue on Disability — "Don't Look Away"

When asked, "How does it feel to be walking around with people always looking at you?" Corey R. Taylor answers, "You feel different."

Taylor was born with craniofacial deformity. He underwent 50 surgeries before the age of 19.

The question — which came from an elementary school student — was captured in a short documentary about his experiences living with a facial difference. "Don't Look Away" follows Taylor in his search for a job, housing, and love.

He speaks candidly about how his facial difference has affected his relationships and his daily life, and how those experiences have shaped his personality.

You can see the film during an online screening event next week, but first, we talk with Taylor and filmmaker Joseph Lingad as part of WXXI's Dialogue on Disability Week.

Our guests:



Corey R. Taylor, advocate, actor, and writer

Joseph Lingad, filmmaker of "Don't Look Away"

For more information on the virtual screening of "Don't Look Away," click here.

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk and is part of Dialogue on Disability Week — a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies — in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.