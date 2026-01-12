12:00: Iranians talk about revolution

1:00: Dialogue on Disability — The Move to Include podcast

The death toll in Iran continues to rise as demonstrations challenging the nation’s government enter their second week. Activists speaking to NPR cited more than 100 deaths, while a U.S.-based rights group told Reuters that more than 500 people had been killed. The situation has been difficult to assess, as the Internet in Iran is down and phone lines have been cut. The Trump administration is considering military strikes, and as NPR reports, Iran's parliament speaker has said the U.S. military and Israel would be “legitimate targets” if those strikes occur. This hour, we talk with local Iranians about the protests and about what they are hearing from friends and family in their home country. Our guests:



Niaz Abdolrahim, Ph.D., associate professor of mechanical engineering at the University of Rochester

Zahra Edlou, refugee health promotion coordinator and senior health case manager for Catholic Charities Family and Community Services

Kayvan Mirhadi, M.D., chair of medicine at Clifton Springs Hospital

Shahin Monshipour, Iranian American

Then in our second hour, it's WXXI's annual Dialogue on Disability Week. We begin our coverage with a new podcast that puts the voices of people with disabilities front and center. The Move to Include podcast launches Monday. Produced by WXXI's Veronica Volk and hosted by education reporter/producer Noelle E. C. Evans, it dives into self-advocates’ experiences navigating systems like the workforce, health care access, relationships, and more. Guests share the moments that shaped them and the changes they’re working toward in their own lives and communities. We bring you the first episode and discuss what’s coming next. Our guests:



Veronica Volk, executive producer of the Move to Include podcast, and executive producer and director of podcast strategy for WXXI Public Media

Noelle E. C. Evans, host of the Move to Include podcast, and education reporter/producer for WXXI News

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk and is part of Dialogue on Disability Week — a partnership between WXXI and Al Sigl Community of Agencies — in conjunction with the Herman and Margaret Schwartz Community Series.

