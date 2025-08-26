© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

Inside RIT Shorts: Creativity, Experimentation, and Film

WXXI News | By Racquel Stephen,
Elissa OrlandoVeronica VolkJulie Williams
Published August 26, 2025 at 10:35 AM EDT
A black clapboard used for filming movies.
Provided
A movie clapboard

12:00 Inside RIT Shorts: Creativity, Experimentation, and Film

1:00 How abortion bans and restrictions are affecting OB-GYN residencies

Short films are having a moment. For student filmmakers, the short film is a space to experiment, take risks, and share stories that might not otherwise be told. They can capture a single emotion, a fleeting moment, or a bold new idea — and offer a glimpse into the next generation of storytellers. We talk with students from RIT’s School of Film and Animation about their work, the changing role of short films, and what audiences can expect from the latest installment of RIT Shorts, airing August 28 on WXXI-TV.

Our guests:

  • Christine Banna, assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at RIT
  • Deanna Moorehead, 3D artist
  • Vinh Nguyen, 2D/experimental animator
  • Colin O’Brien, composer and sound designer

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, states that have enacted abortion bans or restrictions have seen a sharp drop in OB-GYN residency applicants. That's according to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, which is monitoring the effect of the Dobbs decision on American medicine.
Our guests had to make decisions about where they wanted to pursue their careers. They discuss that, and how the political climate has affected not only their paths, but also the paths of their colleagues.

Our guests:

  • Dr. Amy Harrington, associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Malayna Hocker, M.D. candidate who matched at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Guy Azriel, M.D. candidate who matched at the University of Massachusetts, Chan-Baystate
  • Hannah Jackel-Dewhurst, M.D. candidate who matched at the University of Rochester Medical Center

"Connections" is livestreamed each day on the WXXI News YouTube channel. Watch here.
Connections
Racquel Stephen
Racquel Stephen is WXXI's health, equity and community reporter and producer. She holds a bachelor's degree in English literature from the University of Rochester and a master's degree in broadcasting and digital journalism from the S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University.
Elissa Orlando
Elissa Orlando is a producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She returns part-time to WXXI News after stepping back from a long career in public media and in translational science.
Veronica Volk
Veronica Volk is a senior producer and editor for WXXI News.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
