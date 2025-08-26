12:00 Inside RIT Shorts: Creativity, Experimentation, and Film

Short films are having a moment. For student filmmakers, the short film is a space to experiment, take risks, and share stories that might not otherwise be told. They can capture a single emotion, a fleeting moment, or a bold new idea — and offer a glimpse into the next generation of storytellers. We talk with students from RIT’s School of Film and Animation about their work, the changing role of short films, and what audiences can expect from the latest installment of RIT Shorts, airing August 28 on WXXI-TV.

Our guests:



Christine Banna, assistant professor in the School of Film and Animation at RIT

Deanna Moorehead, 3D artist

Vinh Nguyen, 2D/experimental animator

Colin O’Brien, composer and sound designer

Then in our second hour, a rebroadcast of one of our favorite conversations. Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, states that have enacted abortion bans or restrictions have seen a sharp drop in OB-GYN residency applicants. That's according to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, which is monitoring the effect of the Dobbs decision on American medicine.

Our guests had to make decisions about where they wanted to pursue their careers. They discuss that, and how the political climate has affected not only their paths, but also the paths of their colleagues.

Our guests:



Dr. Amy Harrington, associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Malayna Hocker, M.D. candidate who matched at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Guy Azriel, M.D. candidate who matched at the University of Massachusetts, Chan-Baystate

Hannah Jackel-Dewhurst, M.D. candidate who matched at the University of Rochester Medical Center

