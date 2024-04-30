© 2024 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

How abortion bans and restrictions are affecting OB-GYN residencies

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published April 30, 2024 at 5:29 PM EDT
Three smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A man back left has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt; a woman back right has short curly brown hair and is wearing a pink sweater; a man front right has short dark hair and is wearing a black button-down shirt and jeans
David Griffin
/
WXXI News
Guy Azriel and Malayna Hocker on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, April 30, 2024

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, states that have enacted abortion bans or restrictions have seen a sharp drop in OB-GYN residency applicants. That's according to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, which is monitoring the effect of the Dobbs decision on American medicine.

Our guests had to make decisions about where they wanted to pursue their careers. They discuss that, and how the political climate has affected not only their paths, but also the paths of their colleagues.

Our guests:

  • Dr. Amy Harrington, associate professor in the Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Malayna Hocker, M.D. candidate who matched at the University of Rochester Medical Center
  • Guy Azriel, M.D. candidate who matched at the University of Massachusetts, Chan-Baystate
  • Hannah Jackel-Dewhurst, M.D. candidate who matched at the University of Rochester Medical Center
Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack