How abortion bans and restrictions are affecting OB-GYN residencies

Since the overturning of Roe v. Wade, states that have enacted abortion bans or restrictions have seen a sharp drop in OB-GYN residency applicants. That's according to data from the Association of American Medical Colleges, which is monitoring the effect of the Dobbs decision on American medicine.

Our guests had to make decisions about where they wanted to pursue their careers. They discuss that, and how the political climate has affected not only their paths, but also the paths of their colleagues.

Our guests:

