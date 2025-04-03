12:00: How Pittsford is responding to the housing crisis

1:00: Will federal actions affect local libraries and museums?

A local town is taking steps to help mitigate the housing shortage. In a unanimous, bipartisan vote last week, town councilmembers approved a measure to update Pittsford's zoning codes. The move paves the way for opportunities to develop single-family attached housing, senior housing, and mixed-use districts that can include multi-family housing. We talk with two members of the Pittsford Town Board about what's now possible and what they think is next.



Stephanie Townsend, councilmember for Pittsford Town Board

Naveen Havannavar, councilmember for Pittsford Town Board

Then in our second hour, earlier this week, staff members at the Institute of Museum and Library Services (IMLS) learned that their email accounts had been disabled and that they were to turn in their government property. The entire staff was placed on administrative leave, following an executive order from President Trump. The IMLS provides grant funding to museums and libraries across the country, including some in Rochester. How will this news affect local programs? We discuss it with our guests:



Bruce Barnes, Ron and Donna Fielding Director of the George Eastman Museum

Hillary Olson, president and CEO of the Rochester Museum and Science Center

Emily Clasper, director of the Rochester Public Library and Monroe County Library System

