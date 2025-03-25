© 2025 WXXI News
Connections

The U.S. and Canada: tensions, trade wars, and Trump

WXXI News | By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 25, 2025 at 12:21 AM EDT
A U.S. flag and a Canadian flag on side-by-side flag poles
12:00: The U.S. and Canada: tensions, trade wars, and Trump

1:00: Charting the future of the Eastman School of Music

Canada has called a snap election for next month, and the top issue is the pressure from President Trump. The Trump administration has repeatedly called for Canada to become the 51st American state. Trump insists it's not a joke. New Canadian prime minister Mark Carney is taking it seriously; the trade war is an indication that the American/Canadian alliance is on thin ice. Our guest is a Canadian who has worked on international trade policy, and he teaches about politics, trade, the environment, and more. In studio:

  • Rob Shum, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Political Science and International Studies at SUNY Brockport, and native of Canada

Then in our second hour, we welcome the new dean of the Eastman School of Music, Kate Sheeran. A 2002 Eastman graduate and a horn player, Sheeran is the first woman to hold the deanship in the school's 100-year history. This hour, we sit down with Sheeran to discuss her vision for Eastman's future, its commitment to the community, and her views on how the school is responding to the current moment. Our guest:

  • Kate Sheeran, Joan and Martin Messinger Dean of the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester
