Connections

Charting the future of the Eastman School of Music

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 25, 2025 at 3:55 PM EDT
Kate Sheeran on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 25, 2025
We welcome the new dean of the Eastman School of Music, Kate Sheeran.

A 2002 Eastman graduate and a horn player, Sheeran is the first woman to hold the deanship in the school's 100-year history.

This hour, we sit down with Sheeran to discuss her vision for Eastman's future, its commitment to the community, and her views on how the school is responding to the current moment.

Our guest:

  • Kate Sheeran, Joan and Martin Messinger Dean of the Eastman School of Music at the University of Rochester

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
