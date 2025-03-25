Charting the future of the Eastman School of Music

WXXI News

We welcome the new dean of the Eastman School of Music, Kate Sheeran.

A 2002 Eastman graduate and a horn player, Sheeran is the first woman to hold the deanship in the school's 100-year history.

This hour, we sit down with Sheeran to discuss her vision for Eastman's future, its commitment to the community, and her views on how the school is responding to the current moment.

Our guest:

