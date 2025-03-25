The U.S. and Canada: tensions, trade wars, and Trump

WXXI News

Canada has called a snap election for next month, and the top issue is the pressure from President Trump.

The Trump administration has repeatedly called for Canada to become the 51st American state. Trump insists it's not a joke.

New Canadian prime minister Mark Carney is taking it seriously; the trade war is an indication that the American/Canadian alliance is on thin ice.

Our guest is a Canadian who has worked on international trade policy, and he teaches about politics, trade, the environment, and more.

In studio:

