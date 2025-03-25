© 2025 WXXI News
The U.S. and Canada: tensions, trade wars, and Trump

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 25, 2025 at 3:42 PM EDT
Canada has called a snap election for next month, and the top issue is the pressure from President Trump.

The Trump administration has repeatedly called for Canada to become the 51st American state. Trump insists it's not a joke.

New Canadian prime minister Mark Carney is taking it seriously; the trade war is an indication that the American/Canadian alliance is on thin ice.

Our guest is a Canadian who has worked on international trade policy, and he teaches about politics, trade, the environment, and more.

In studio:

  • Rob Shum, Ph.D., associate professor in the Department of Political Science and International Studies at SUNY Brockport, and native of Canada

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson" and is also the office administrator for radio, news and technology and operations. She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
