12:00: Understanding food fads

1:00: Helping families with medically-fragile children

Mushroom coffee to remove toxins....vitamin A to cure measles....the keto diet to burn fat and boost energy? Food fads and treatments are all over social media, but how can we determine what's rooted in science and what's just nonsense? We're joined by registered dietitians who help us understand fact versus fad. In studio:



Jill Chodak, MS, RD, CDN, clinical dietitian at the Center for Community Health and Prevention at the University of Rochester Medical Center

Holly Gonzales-Gilligan, MA, RD, CDN, registered dietitian at UR Medicine Fitness Science

Then in our second hour, Rochester is home to a number of resources and organizations that support families with medically fragile children. Those resources can be a lifeline for families who find themselves in unpredictable or life-threatening situations. As national conversations continue about possible cuts to Medicaid, what does that mean for children's access to health care? Leaders and families associated with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester say their organization's work is more critical than ever. This hour, we explore how that work is bridging gaps for families in need — both now and in the future. Our guests:

