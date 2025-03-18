© 2025 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Helping families with medically fragile children

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published March 18, 2025 at 5:18 PM EDT
Five smiling people wearing headphones sit around a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has short blonde hair and is wearing a blue suit and white blouse; a man right center has short grey hair and is wearing a long-sleeved blue shirt under a grey vest, jeans, and grey shoes; a man back left has short white hair and is wearing a dark blue button-down shirt; a woman back center has long grey hair and is wearing a grey top; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, a white and purple striped tie, jeans, and sneakers.
1 of 4  — (foreground) JoAnne Ryan, Dan Milgate, (background) Neil Herendeen, and Carol Tegas on Connections.jpg
(foreground) JoAnne Ryan, Dan Milgate, (background) Neil Herendeen, and Carol Tegas on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, March 18, 2025
David Griffin / WXXI News
A smiling woman with brown curly hair wearing glasses and a white hoodie with the Champion logo
2 of 4  — Desiray Washington.jpg
Desiray Washington
Provided
Three people sitting in front of a fireplace surrounded by plants: a woman at left has curly brown hair and is wearing glasses and a black dress and black flip flops; a baby at center is wearing a yellow onesie and is in a black carrier; a man at right has short black hair, a black mustache and beard, and is wearing blue t-shirt with the Ronald McDonald House logo, black pants, black socks, and grey flip flops.
3 of 4  — Des, Ahmad, & Ahmari.jpg
Desiray Washington, Ahmari, and Ahmad
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, NY / Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, NY
Two smiling adults and a baby standing in front of a staircase: a man at right has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a grey polo shirt, black shorts, and black socks and sneakers; a baby at center is wrapped in a blanket and is in a carrier; a woman at right has short brown hair and is wearing a blue blouse, denim shorts, and red shoes. The man and woman are holding a sign that says "We Stayed 7 Days!"
4 of 4  — The Milgate Family.jpg
Dan Milgate with his wife and son, Levi
Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, NY / Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, NY
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
WXXI News

Rochester is home to a number of resources and organizations that support families with medically fragile children. Those resources can be a lifeline for families who find themselves in unpredictable or life-threatening situations. As national conversations continue about possible cuts to Medicaid, what does that mean for children's access to health care?

Leaders and families associated with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester say their organization's work is more critical than ever. This hour, we explore how that work is bridging gaps for families in need — both now and in the future.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack