Helping families with medically fragile children
Rochester is home to a number of resources and organizations that support families with medically fragile children. Those resources can be a lifeline for families who find themselves in unpredictable or life-threatening situations. As national conversations continue about possible cuts to Medicaid, what does that mean for children's access to health care?
Leaders and families associated with Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester say their organization's work is more critical than ever. This hour, we explore how that work is bridging gaps for families in need — both now and in the future.
Our guests:
- JoAnne Ryan, president and CEO of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, NY
- Neil Herendeen, M.D., professor in the Department of Pediatrics at the University of Rochester Medical Center
- Carol Tegas, CEO of Finger Lakes Performing Provider System, and board member for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, NY
- Dan Milgate, longtime volunteer and former board member for Ronald McDonald House Charities of Rochester, NY, who stayed at the house when his son was born with complications
- Desiray Washington, mother who stayed at Ronald McDonald House