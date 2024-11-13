Local Democrats reflect on the presidential race; how do young people learn financial skills?: coming up on "Connections," 11/13/24

12:00: Local Democrats reflect on the presidential race

1:00: How do young people learn financial skills?

What went right for the Republicans? What went wrong for the Democrats? We continue our series of conversations on these themes. This time, we host a panel of Democrats who held divergent views this past summer regarding whether President Biden should have remained in the race, and how the Harris campaign needed to reach voters. So what are the lessons going forward? Our guests:



Jerri Lynn Sparks, former Congressional press secretary and founder of the Riga Democrats

Avi Presberg, president of Monroe County Young Democrats

Nayeliz Santiago, vice president of Monroe County Young Democrats

Then in our second hour, the vast majority of U.S. students can't answer a set of basic questions related to money, markets, and economics. That's according to a new study of thousands of higher ed students. The questions were focused on matters like how to reduce the interest one pays on a mortgage, to understanding the effect of compound interest on payments. Even more concerning was the fact that students who are carrying loan debt scored worse overall on financial literacy than students who carry no debt. We examine how young people are learning financial skills from their schools, as well as from the city of Rochester. Our guests:

