Coming up on Connections: Thursday, June 6, 2024

First hour: U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand; Siena College Research Institute's Don Levy on how to recognize reliable political polls

Second hour: Joro spiders, spotted lanternflies: Understanding invasive pests in our area

We begin the hour with U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand. The Democrat joins us to discuss a range of issues, including the recent conviction of former President Donald Trump, the U.S. responses to the siege in Gaza and Russia's war on Ukraine, and the economy. Then in our second half hour, we continue the focus on politics with a conversation about polling. Don Levy, director of the Siena College Research Institute, explains how political polling is conducted and how to recognize the difference between reliable and unreliable polls. Our guests:



U.S. Senator Kirsten Gillibrand (D), New York

Don Levy, Ph.D., director of the Siena College Research Institute

Then in our second hour, you may have seen recent headlines about Joro spiders – large, brightly-colored spiders that are making their way across the country, including on the East Coast. Scientists say they pose little risk to humans, and instead, we should be concerned about other invasive pests. It seems that every year, a new invasive species is in the headlines – from the spotted lanternfly to the LDD moth, to the emerald ash borer. Experts in the Rochester/Finger Lakes region say nearly everyone in the area has likely encountered an invasive species -- either in a park, along a lakeshore, or in a backyard. This hour, our guests help us understand invasive species in the region and the impact they've had on humans, the environment, and the economy. Our guests: