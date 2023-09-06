Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, September 6, 2023

First hour: Discussing the threat of climate change

Second hour: An update on the state of COVID-19

As devastating flooding threatens parts of Europe, new polling shows that the number of Americans who are concerned about climate change is declining. Experts say climate change leads to more severe precipitation and drought, and an increased number of dangerous storms. But public figures like Vivek Ramaswamy are telling voters not to believe it, and instead to believe in the good of fossil fuels. Our guests discuss the data and the threat of climate change:



Lisa Marshall, advocacy and organizing director of New Yorkers for Clean Power

Blair Horner, executive director of New York Public Interest Research Group

Then in our second hour, a new school year has begun, and New York State officials say they want to keep students and families healthy. Governor Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that the state will provide COVID-19 test kits and masks to school districts that want them. The announcement comes following reports of a new COVID variant – BA.2.86 – and a rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations this summer. This hour, we discuss the latest in COVID-19 transmission and treatment, a new vaccine due out this month, and more. Our guests: