Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 19, 2023
First hour: Previewing upcoming performances by the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine
Second hour: Special rebroadcast - What to expect for the local housing market in 2023
Classical 91.5 host and producer Mona Seghatoleslami is our guest host this hour and it’s one you won’t want to miss. The Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine will be in Western New York next month. The principal conductor is Theodore Kuchar, who is a faculty member at Houghton University. The orchestra is on a tour that includes 40 concerts in the U.S., including one at Houghton University and one at Kodak Hall at Eastman Theater in Rochester. The goal is to carry a message of hope across the world during Russia’s war on Ukraine.This hour, we preview the performances and discuss the emotions behind them. Plus, we’ll hear about the latest in local efforts to help the people of Ukraine.Our guests:
- Theodore Kuchar, principal conductor of the Lviv National Philharmonic Orchestra of Ukraine, and professor of orchestral conducting at the Greatbatch School of Music at Houghton University
- Elena Dilai, board member of RocMaidan
Then in our second hour, a special rebroadcast. Experts with an eye on the national housing market say it may be slow to start in 2023. Economists, analysts, and real estate brokers told the New York Times that that the market seemed to have run out of gas last summer, with sales dropping, but prices holding.What about the local real estate market? What can buyers and sellers in the region expect this year? Our guests share their insight and predictions in this special rebroadcast:
- Tysharda Thomas, associate broker with New 2 U Homes LLC, and co-chair of the Greater Rochester Association of Realtors Black Caucus
- Jim Yockel, CEO of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, Inc.
- Michael O’Connor, president of the Greater Rochester Association of REALTORS, Inc.