Coming up on Connections: Wednesday, September 21, 2022

First hour: Pulitzer Prize-winning author Andrea Elliott on her book, "Invisible Child"

Second hour: What does "affordable housing" mean?

New York Times reporter Andrea Elliott introduced the world to the story of Dasani, an 11-year-old girl who was homeless in New York City. Through a series of reports, readers learned of Dasani's family and its struggles with the system: poor conditions at a shelter; hunger; addiction; and more. Now Elliott has expanded the story into a Pulitzer Prize-winning book called "Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival and Hope in an American City." Elliott will be the keynote speaker for an event honoring the work of Coordinated Care Services (CCSI) in Rochester this week. CCSI sees, in Rochester, the same issues that Elliott has uncovered for years in New York City. We discuss poverty and much more with our guests:



Andrea Elliott, Pulitzer Prize-winning author of “Invisible Child,” and investigative journalist at the New York Times

Anne Wilder, president of Coordinated Care Services, Inc. (CCSI)

Lenora Reid-Rose, senior director of strategic initiatives, partnerships and community connectedness at Coordinated Care Services, Inc. (CCSI)

Then in our second hour, the term ‘affordable housing’ often raises more questions than answers: What is considered ‘affordable?” What is the difference between public housing and affordable housing? Who is eligible? How can it be accessed? An upcoming conference will address these questions and more. We preview the event and examine the state of affordable housing in the region with our guests: