Businesses sought for veterans discount program

Monroe County Clerk Jamie Romeo is encouraging local businesses to sign on to a new veterans discount card program that her office is rolling out.

Return the F.A.V.O.R. is a statewide program where county clerk offices issue discount cards to honorably discharged veterans. Businesses can participate at no cost; they just determine the discount they'll offer and display a decal for the program.

Thousands of local veterans have filed their discharge certificates with the clerk's office and are eligible for the program, according to a news release.

More information on the program is available on the Monroe County Clerk's Office website. There's also a form on the site for businesses to sign up.