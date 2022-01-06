Coming up on Connections: Thursday, January 6, 2021

First hour: NPR's live coverage of events in Washington, D.C.

Second hour: Discussing the RCSD's temporary pivot to remote learning

WXXI brings you live coverage of events in Washington, D.C. one year following the January 6, 2021 attacks.

Then in our second hour, on Wednesday, Rochester City School District officials announced the district will temporarily pivot to remote learning beginning today, Thursday. Online instruction will be in place until at least Monday, January 10, when the district plans to provide an update to students, staff, and families. In a statement on Wednesday, RCSD Superintendent Lesli Myers-Small said that the change is a "temporary measure, as the limited number of staff and shortage of substitutes directly impacts our ability to educate and transport your children in a safe, efficient, and orderly manner.” Some teachers and parents are advocating for a longer remote option, while others say they want kids back in the classroom now. We discuss the situation with our guests:

