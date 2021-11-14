-
Hundreds of spectators gathered along Long Pond Road in the town of Greece Monday to enjoy a Memorial Day parade.The annual parade, which honors military…
-
The town of Greece is getting a new police chief.Supervisor Bill Reilich says that the current chief, Patrick Phelan, who has held that job since 2014,…
-
Amazon is going to be adding to its operations in Monroe County.The online retail giant will be occupying a large warehouse and distribution facility in…
-
Kathy Graupman, who serves as both Superintendent of Greece Central School District and president of the Monroe County Council of Superintendents said…
-
The Town of Greece is unveiling a program to help get financial help to small businesses struggling from the shutdown caused by the coronavirus.Town…
-
The Town of Greece is announcing a plan to help local restaurants by allowing them to apply for a temporary permit to operate with outdoor seating.The…
-
A nonprofit agency that provides food for people in Greece and Charlotte is in need of donations, as demand picks up during the coronavirus…
-
UPDATE: On Monday, Greece Town Supervisor Bill Reilich said he has been told that former inmates who were listed as level 2 and level 3 sex offenders, who…
-
The Town of Greece has invited an atheist to deliver the invocation at tonight's (Tuesday) town board meeting. In the wake of the Supreme Court's Greece…
-
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled this morning, in a 5-4 decision, that prayers held before the Town of Greece Board meeting can continue and do not violate…