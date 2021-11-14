-
Christmas Eve will be mostly wet for much of the region through Thursday, but will turn into a white Christmas for areas of Western New York by early…
Snow cleanup continues in the City of Rochester, where Mayor Lovely Warren said that two residential street and sidewalk plow runs were completed Sunday…
With many weather forecasts predicting that over a foot of snow could hit our area this weekend, the city of Rochester is getting ready.The snow is…
The bitterly cold weather is forecast to stick around for several days, with the highs in the low to mid-teens through the weekend, and a high of only 9…
While winter storm Stella still rages on, some of you still had to make their way into work. So did some of us, like WXXI videographer Martin Kaufman, who…
Expect a windy day Sunday and much of Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Buffalo. Rain could be heavy at times Sunday morning.A Wind…
Remember last winter? Mayer Hardware manager Dennis McCarthy does. Have you checked your shovels and roof rakes? Does the snow blower start? "Definitely…
Despite heavy snowfall, many people were out and about in Downtown Rochester this morning. Whether they were running errands or headed to work, all of the…
At least one motorist stranded on the New York State Thruway south of Buffalo in Tuesday’s snow storm has a positive attitude."I gotta say, it's the best…