City plow crews continue work to clear streets; officials ask residents to follow parking reg's

Snow cleanup continues in the City of Rochester, where Mayor Lovely Warren said that two residential street and sidewalk plow runs were completed Sunday morning, and the arterial and intersection plow teams are working continuously.

Warren said that, “Another city-wide residential and sidewalk run will take place later today (Sunday). In the interim, I encourage residents to call 311 with any issues in their neighborhoods and to use PlowTrax to keep up to date on our snow-removal efforts.”

She said the city’s DES teams are reviewing 311 call data and responding to any problem areas.

Rochester’s Director of the Bureau of Operations, Karen St. Aubin, says their crews were keeping streets open but she emphasized the need for city residents to obey alternate side of the street parking regulations. She says just one car on the wrong side of the street really slows down the plows.

All City R-Center activities are canceled on Sunday and the ice rinks at Martin Luther King Jr. Park and Genesee Valley Park are closed for the day. 311 hours are extended until 6 p.m. Residents are reminded to only call 911 if they are in need of police, fire or ambulance services, and 311 for all other calls.

Access the Plowtrax app here, www.cityofrochester.gov/plowtrax. For more information about snow removal efforts, visit www.cityofrochester.gov/rocsnow