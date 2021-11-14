-
Changes announced for large-scale outdoor venues, like baseball stadiums, is putting a smile on the face of the Rochester Red Wings General Manager and…
-
The Rochester Red Wings announced their intention Thursday to field a 142-game schedule with the home opener scheduled for April 13 - 589 days after their…
-
Monroe County will invest at least $1 million this year, and likely millions more in the years to come, to upgrade Frontier Field to new facility…
-
The Washington Nationals will be the new parent club for the Rochester Red Wings.That’s according to U.S. Sen. Chuck Schumer, who said Thursday that the…
-
After 17 seasons, it appears the Minnesota Twins will no longer be the Triple-A parent club for the Rochester Red Wings.A statement was released by the…
-
In what seemed inevitable, the Rochester Red Wings' 2020 season has been canceled. This comes as Major League Baseball informed Minor League Baseball that…
-
Professional baseball’s roots in Rochester go back to the 1800s. The precursors to the Red Wings began play in 1877, and the franchise started in 1899.…
-
24 years ago this summer, the Rochester Red Wings played their last regular season game at Silver Stadium. The ball park on Norton Street had been the Red…
-
As far as Fred Costello can see, two good things have emerged from The Summer of 2020."My home studio has never looked so clean," he says. "My dog gets a…
-
Local companies continue to step up in terms of donating products and services to help out during the COVID-19 pandemic.Among the latest donations, the…