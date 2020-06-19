Now in its 14th year, Candidate Free Air Time provides candidates in selected local races the opportunity to share their views with the Greater Rochester community through WXXI.Below are all the candidates that have taken our offer of Candidate Free Air Time.
Connections: Discussing "Last at Bat," and how the pandemic has affected baseball
24 years ago this summer, the Rochester Red Wings played their last regular season game at Silver Stadium. The ball park on Norton Street had been the Red Wings’ home for nearly 70 years. On Sunday – Father’s Day – WXXI-TV will re-air the broadcast of that last game. It's called "Last at Bat: A Silver Stadium Farewell."
This hour on Connections, our guests discuss the impact of Silver Stadium and the Wings, and how baseball has been affected by the pandemic. Our guests:
- Naomi Silver, president and CEO of the Rochester Red Wings
- Scott Pitoniak, longtime Rochester sports columnist and author
- Pete Weber, broadcaster
- Curt Smith, author, media host, and columnist