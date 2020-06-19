Connections: Discussing "Last at Bat," and how the pandemic has affected baseball

24 years ago this summer, the Rochester Red Wings played their last regular season game at Silver Stadium. The ball park on Norton Street had been the Red Wings’ home for nearly 70 years. On Sunday – Father’s Day – WXXI-TV will re-air the broadcast of that last game. It's called "Last at Bat: A Silver Stadium Farewell."

This hour on Connections, our guests discuss the impact of Silver Stadium and the Wings, and how baseball has been affected by the pandemic. Our guests: