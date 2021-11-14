Rochester Photonics Hub

-
In the latest WXXI Business Report, the new leader of AIM Photonics talks about his hopes for how that organization can spur economic development and jobs…
-
AIM Photonics, the public-private partnership which has roots in Rochester, is getting a new leader.Michael Cumbo has been named the new CEO for the…
-
Ed White, who helps oversee the so-called TAP, or test, assembly and packaging facility, gave reporters a tour of the progress being made at the Rochester…
-
IDEX Health & Science, a photonics manufacturer, has officially opened its new ‘Optical Center of Excellence' in Henrietta.The facility is located on John…
-
A Colorado-based company is the winner of the first round of New York State’s Luminate NY competition.The announcement was made Thursday at a…
-
Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held Wednesday on an expansion project at a former Kodak building on Lake Avenue, that now houses ON Semiconductor, which…
-
State officials say that tool installation has begun on schedule at the AIM Photonics Test, Assembly and Packaging (TAP) facility in Rochester.They also…
-
The New York State Photonics Board took more steps on Friday toward trying to attract more photonics manufacturers to come to the Rochester area. Governor…
-
Luminate NY, the state-funded competition designed to help startup companies in the optics, photonics and imaging industries in Rochester, announced the…
-
A local high tech company is adding jobs. Empire State Development says that ON Semiconductor is planning to grow operations at its Lake Avenue facility…