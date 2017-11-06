Local high tech firm to create up to 34 jobs as part of expansion

A local high tech company is adding jobs. Empire State Development says that ON Semiconductor is planning to grow operations at its Lake Avenue facility at the Eastman Business Park.

It will expand its current test and assembly operations creating up to 34 jobs over the next two years, and the state says the expansion will also help retain 185 jobs.

ON Semiconductor’s facility is also home to the local photonics Testing, Assembly and Packaging or “TAP “ facility, which leases space from ON Semiconductor

But this latest announcement is specifically about ON Semiconductor’s operation, not the space they are leasing for the local photonics headquarters.

ON Semiconductor is focused on energy efficient innovations in an effort to reduce global energy use.

Empire State Development is providing a $4.3 million grant through the Finger Lakes Forward Upstate Revitalization Initiative and ON Semiconductor will also receive $1.7 million through a tax credit in exchange for job creation commitments. The company itself will invest more than $1.6 million for a project pegged at a little more than $6.6 million.