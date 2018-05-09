ON Semiconductor expanding its test and assembly facility, adding jobs

Ribbon cutting ceremonies were held Wednesday on an expansion project at a former Kodak building on Lake Avenue, that now houses ON Semiconductor, which develops and builds sensor devices.

It's a company that Senior Vice President Mark Goranson says was considering moving its technology to a factory in Japan.

But getting AIM photonics here to cost-share the facility, plus incentives from the state, kept the company in Rochester.

Regional Director for Empire State Development, Vinnie Esposito, says the state is investing a total of $6 million dollars in Eastman Business Park, where ON Semiconductor is a tenant.

One of the clean rooms inside the ON Semiconductor facility in Eastman Business Park

"Finding an opportunity that will allow them to stay and grow here long term was key. And when we were able to combine that with the opportunity to site the AIM Photonics Test Assembly and Packaging Facility, we found a synergy that worked both for ON to expand, for AIM Photonics to become located here, and now breathe new life into this building, and this park, and it's pretty exciting," he said.

New York Lt. Governor Kathy Hochul was there for the ceremony, noting that the expansion will create 34 new high-paying jobs, on top of the 185 jobs that will be retained.

"Our state investment in ON Semiconductor is a $4.3 million dollar grant, and $1.7 million dollars to the Excelsior Job Credits program," she said.

She says ON semiconductor is taking advantage of the talented workforce in this area.

"Which has to be one of the top reasons any business wants to come here, is the incredible human capital. The brilliant young people and people of all ages who have called this their home."

ON Semiconductor's tenant, AIM Photonics, plans to open its TAP facility in the coming weeks.

