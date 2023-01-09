Overdose Epidemic

Public media stations across New York state are focusing on the overdose crisis with a year-long multi-platform campaign, including news coverage. Funding for this program is provided in part by the New York State Education Department.
ConnectionsPreviewing the film, "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed," and discussing what fuels the opioid epidemicIn the second hour of "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, guests discuss the opioid epidemic and preview the film, "All the Beauty and the Bloodshed."
A nationwide campaign to fight the overdose crisis has selected Monroe County as one of the locations to help jump-start its initiatives.
Local health and community leaders gathered on Thursday to announce additional efforts to help fight the opioid crisis.