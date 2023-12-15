Discussing the state of overdoses in Monroe County and how to curb the local opioid crisis

A new report shows the number of opioid overdose-related deaths in Monroe County increased 14 percent compared to 2021.

A new report shows the number of opioid overdose-related deaths in Monroe County increased 14 percent compared to 2021.While fentanyl was present in nearly all of the cases, cocaine and a new synthetic anesthetic is also cause for concern. Meanwhile, the prevalence of heroin in overdose deaths has drastically decreased. For every person lost, there are friends and family struggling to cope.

This hour, we discuss what we can learn from the report, how we can apply that knowledge to harm reduction strategies, and we talk about how to curb the opioid crisis in Monroe County.

Our guests:



*Note: To learn about addiction services available through Monroe County, click here.