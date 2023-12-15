© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Discussing the state of overdoses in Monroe County and how to curb the local opioid crisis

By Gino Fanelli,
Megan Mack
Published December 15, 2023 at 2:57 PM EST
(foreground) Stephanie Forrester, (background) Michael Mendoza, and Lori Drescher on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, December 15, 2023
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
(foreground) Stephanie Forrester, (background) Michael Mendoza, and Lori Drescher on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, December 15, 2023

A new report shows the number of opioid overdose-related deaths in Monroe County increased 14 percent compared to 2021.

A new report shows the number of opioid overdose-related deaths in Monroe County increased 14 percent compared to 2021.While fentanyl was present in nearly all of the cases, cocaine and a new synthetic anesthetic is also cause for concern. Meanwhile, the prevalence of heroin in overdose deaths has drastically decreased. For every person lost, there are friends and family struggling to cope.

This hour, we discuss what we can learn from the report, how we can apply that knowledge to harm reduction strategies, and we talk about how to curb the opioid crisis in Monroe County.

Our guests:

*Note: To learn about addiction services available through Monroe County, click here.

Tags
Connections Overdose Epidemic
Gino Fanelli
Gino Fanelli covers City Hall. He joined the staff as a reporter in 2019 by way of the Rochester Business Journal, and formerly served as a watchdog reporter for Gannett in Maryland and a stringer for the Associated Press.
See stories by Gino Fanelli
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack