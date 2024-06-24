Discussing the current state of the opioid epidemic, both locally and nationally

Preliminary data from the CDC shows that in 2023, the number of opioid overdose deaths decreased for the first time in five years. Several factors have contributed to the decline, and some experts say the trend could continue.

But many people who work in the field are concerned that the news could make people complacent about the crisis. They say the epidemic is still out of control.

This hour, we discuss the state of the crisis both locally and nationally.

