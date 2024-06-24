© 2024 WXXI News
Connections
Connections

Discussing the current state of the opioid epidemic, both locally and nationally

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published June 24, 2024 at 3:02 PM EDT
Two smiling people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: A woman at left has short blonde hair and is wearing a blue shirt and glasses; a man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a blue polo shirt.
Gary Pudup
/
WXXI News
Jennifer Faringer on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, June 24, 2024

Preliminary data from the CDC shows that in 2023, the number of opioid overdose deaths decreased for the first time in five years. Several factors have contributed to the decline, and some experts say the trend could continue.

But many people who work in the field are concerned that the news could make people complacent about the crisis. They say the epidemic is still out of control.

This hour, we discuss the state of the crisis both locally and nationally.

Our guests:

