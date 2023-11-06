© 2023 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
Connections

Matthew Perry, opioids, and what states can do about the opioid epidemic

By Evan Dawson,
Megan Mack
Published November 6, 2023 at 2:25 PM EST
Lori Drescher on "Connections"
Megan Mack
/
WXXI News
Lori Drescher on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, November 6, 2023

The death of “Friends” star Matthew Perry has led to renewed conversations about addiction. Perry struggled with addiction for decades, and spent much of his time helping people with similar challenges.

In 2021, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported that nearly 17 percent of the population had some kind of substance use disorder. Two years later, a former Biden administration official is calling on New York Governor Kathy Hochul to declare the opioid epidemic a public health emergency.

What would this mean for New Yorkers who need support? What kinds of policies would best curb the epidemic? Our guests share their recommendations and insight:

Tags
Connections Overdose Epidemic
Stay Connected
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack