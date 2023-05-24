Former Biden administration official Robert Kent on addressing the overdose crisis

A former Biden administration official says the overdose crisis cannot be effectively addressed at the federal level without better efforts by the states. So what should governments, nonprofit entities, and communities be considering?

We talk with Robert Kent, former general counsel for the Biden administration’s White House of National Drug Control Policy. Prior to serving in Washington, Kent served as general counsel for the New York State Office of Addiction Services and Supports (OASAS). He helps us understand the latest in programming to curb the crisis, as well as his plans for accounting for prevention, treatment, recovery, and harm reduction.

We also talk with Avi Israel, founder of “Save the Michaels of the World,” about what he’s hearing from people in Western New York who are struggling with addiction. Our guests:

