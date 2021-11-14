-
In the race for Monroe County Clerk, Democrat Jamie Romeo held a lead over Republican Karla Boyce, though given the number of outstanding absentee ballots…
-
County Clerk Jamie Romeo, who is running to keep the position that Gov. Andrew Cuomo appointed her to in February, will carry the Democratic line in the…
-
Inside an office park on Brighton-Henrietta Town line Road, the political fates of a number of politicians will be decided. This is where the Monroe…
-
The Monroe County Clerk’s office is expected to open for in-person transactions beginning June 8. The office inside the county office building has been…
-
Governor Andrew Cuomo has set April 28 as the day for the special election in the 27th Congressional District, as well as vacant NY Senate and Assembly…
-
Jamie Romeo has been appointed by Governor Andrew Cuomo to fill in the vacant position of Monroe County Clerk through the rest of this year.That clerk…
-
Assemblywoman Jamie Romeo will seek the Democratic nomination for Monroe County Clerk next year, the spot that will be vacant by Adam Bello after he was…
-
Mayor Lovely Warren said Thursday that she was first approached to take mayoral control of the Rochester City School District earlier this year.The…