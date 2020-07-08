Romeo prevails in Monroe County clerk Democratic primary

County Clerk Jamie Romeo, who is running to keep the position that Gov. Andrew Cuomo appointed her to in February, will carry the Democratic line in the November general election, according to unofficial primary results released Wednesday by the Monroe County Board of Elections.

The board is expected to certify the results in coming days.

Romeo, the county Democratic Party’s endorsed candidate, finished slightly behind challenger Jennifer Boutte when polls closed on voting day, June 23. But more voters cast absentee and affidavit ballots than visited polling sites, and Romeo carried close to 65% of those 32,502 votes.

With all ballots counted, Romeo received 57% of the 58,319 votes cast in the race; Boutte received the remaining 43%.

Prior to taking the county clerk position, Romeo held the 136th Assembly District seat.

Romeo will face Republican County Legislator Karla Boyce in November’s general election. Romeo will also have the Working Families Party and Independence Party lines, while Boyce will have the Conservative Party line.

Jeremy Moule is CITY's news editor. He can be reached at jmoule@rochester-citynews.com.