Jamie Romeo announces candidacy for Monroe County clerk

Assemblywoman Jamie Romeo will seek the Democratic nomination for Monroe County Clerk next year, the spot that will be vacant by Adam Bello after he was elected county executive.

As the Democrat and Chronicle first reported, Romeo, a Democrat from Irondequoit who was elected to the Assembly for the first time a year ago, is not seeking re-election for the 136th Assembly District seat. It's the seat previously held by Joe Morelle, who was elected to the 25th Congressional District spot last year.

In a statement on Thursday night, Romeo said that she believes that "county government can have a profoundly positive impact on our community," and “With a strong partnership with the incoming Bello Administration, I believe the Clerk’s office must be a key component to seeing the transformational change our community has demanded,” at the county office building.

Romeo said she looks forward to sharing her vision with Democratic committee members and voters in the coming months.

In November, Bello became the first Democrat in decades to be elected Monroe County executive. Republicans still have a slight edge on the county legislature.

Bello’s clerk position can either be filled by an appointment by the governor or a special election. The last three Monroe County clerks, including Bello, were appointed by the governor.

Meantime, the Chair of the Monroe County Democratic Committee says that two candidates have declared their intent to run for the 136th Assembly District. Jaclyn Richard and County Legislator Justin Wilcox.

Richard is the former president of the local chapter of the National Organization for Women.

Wells says that her office has also received several calls from interested candidates who may go through the committee’s designating process

CITY Newspaper contributed to this story.