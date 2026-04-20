The role of the university during — and after — times of war

WXXI News

Russia’s war on Ukraine is now in its fourth year, and while the rest of the world learns about the conflict through the media, Ukrainians continue to navigate daily life during wartime, including pursuing education.

Some of the country’s leading pedagogues say education in Ukraine must meet the needs of the state and match the trends of the modern world. That, they argue, will be the basis for rebuilding the country when the war ends.

Our guests include Eduard Balashov, rector of the National University of Ostroh Academy in Ukraine. He is in Rochester as a guest of Nazareth University and the University of Rochester.

He joins us, along with some of his Rochester-based colleagues, to discuss the role of the university during wartime and the value of international education partnerships.

Our guests:

