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Connections
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Connections

Volunteer firefighter shortage; specialized training for dentists; Rochester Music Hall of Fame

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 17, 2026 at 8:32 PM EDT
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Samuel King
Brian Sharp / WXXI News
Five smiling people around a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has short blonde and black hair and is wearing glasses, a red turtleneck, black tights, and black boots; a woman back left has short brown hair and is wearing a white shirt under a grey sweater; a man back center is bald and is wearing an orange button-down shirt under a green jacket; a young man back right has short dark hair and is wearing a light blue polo shirt; a man at right has very short dark hair and is wearing a purple and white plaid button-down shirt, jeans, and brown shoes
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Racquel Stephen, Diane Kelly, Joe Kelly, and Ryan Kelly with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, April 17, 2026
Mary Hussong-Kallen / WXXI News
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Charissa Moll
Provided
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Pat La Barbera
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WXXI News

It's our weekly news roundup.

New York State lawmakers are working to address a volunteer firefighter shortage. According to WXXI's Capitol Bureau reporter Samuel King, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state has dropped by a third since the early 2000s. King joins us to explore proposed legislation that would pay volunteers stipends.

Then, as WXXI's Racquel Stephen reports, the Eastman Institute for Oral Health has received a grant to help train its residents on how to better treat patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities and certain medical conditions. She explains the goals of the training and we hear from local families who may benefit from the specialized care.

We end the week with a conversation about music — Rochester music, to be specific. The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is gearing up to welcome its newest class of inductees. We talk with the organization's president and one of the inductees about this year's event and about how the Hall plans to address changes in the music industry.

Our guests:

  • Samuel King, Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network
  • Racquel Stephen, health, equity, and community reporter and producer for WXXI News
  • Ryan Kelly, dental patient
  • Diane Kelly, parent
  • Charissa Moll, parent and director of customized support at Heritage Christian Services
  • Jack Whittier, president of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame
  • Pat La Barbera, jazz saxophonist, educator, and member of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame Class of 2026

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams