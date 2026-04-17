Volunteer firefighter shortage; specialized training for dentists; Rochester Music Hall of Fame

WXXI News

It's our weekly news roundup.

New York State lawmakers are working to address a volunteer firefighter shortage. According to WXXI's Capitol Bureau reporter Samuel King, the number of volunteer firefighters in the state has dropped by a third since the early 2000s. King joins us to explore proposed legislation that would pay volunteers stipends.

Then, as WXXI's Racquel Stephen reports, the Eastman Institute for Oral Health has received a grant to help train its residents on how to better treat patients with intellectual and developmental disabilities and certain medical conditions. She explains the goals of the training and we hear from local families who may benefit from the specialized care.

We end the week with a conversation about music — Rochester music, to be specific. The Rochester Music Hall of Fame is gearing up to welcome its newest class of inductees. We talk with the organization's president and one of the inductees about this year's event and about how the Hall plans to address changes in the music industry.

Our guests:

Samuel King, Capitol News Bureau reporter for the New York Public News Network

Racquel Stephen, health, equity, and community reporter and producer for WXXI News

Ryan Kelly, dental patient

Diane Kelly, parent

Charissa Moll, parent and director of customized support at Heritage Christian Services

Jack Whittier, president of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame

Pat La Barbera, jazz saxophonist, educator, and member of the Rochester Music Hall of Fame Class of 2026

This story is reported from WXXI’s Inclusion Desk.