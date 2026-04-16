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Connections
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Connections

Could high-impact tutoring be a game changer for struggling students?

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published April 16, 2026 at 5:08 PM EDT
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1 of 3  — Ashara Baker with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Ashara Baker with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 16, 2026
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
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Jacquelyn Martell
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Yvette Russell
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WXXI News

Education advocates say student success is on the line as they push New York lawmakers to include funding for a specialized tutoring program in the state budget.

Students who receive high-impact tutoring, or HIT, meet in small groups with professionally trained tutors during school hours. Research shows HIT is more effective than standard tutoring models, and students who dedicate three to 15 months to HIT can see a 30% increase in reading proficiency.

This hour, our guests explain what HIT is, how it works, why it works, and why they think it could be a game changer in high-needs districts.

Our guests:

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams