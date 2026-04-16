Could high-impact tutoring be a game changer for struggling students?

WXXI News

Education advocates say student success is on the line as they push New York lawmakers to include funding for a specialized tutoring program in the state budget.

Students who receive high-impact tutoring, or HIT, meet in small groups with professionally trained tutors during school hours. Research shows HIT is more effective than standard tutoring models, and students who dedicate three to 15 months to HIT can see a 30% increase in reading proficiency.

This hour, our guests explain what HIT is, how it works, why it works, and why they think it could be a game changer in high-needs districts.

Our guests:

