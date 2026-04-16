Could high-impact tutoring be a game changer for struggling students?
1 of 3 — Ashara Baker with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Ashara Baker with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Thursday, April 16, 2026
Gary Pudup / WXXI News
2 of 3 — JacquelynMartellHeadshot.jpg
Jacquelyn Martell
Jihaad Muhammad / Provided
3 of 3 — Yvette Russell head shot.jpg
Yvette Russell
Provided
Education advocates say student success is on the line as they push New York lawmakers to include funding for a specialized tutoring program in the state budget.
Students who receive high-impact tutoring, or HIT, meet in small groups with professionally trained tutors during school hours. Research shows HIT is more effective than standard tutoring models, and students who dedicate three to 15 months to HIT can see a 30% increase in reading proficiency.
This hour, our guests explain what HIT is, how it works, why it works, and why they think it could be a game changer in high-needs districts.
Our guests:
- Ashara Baker, parent advocate
- Jacquelyn Martell, executive director of Education Reform Now New York
- Yvette Russell, chief strategy officer for Read Alliance