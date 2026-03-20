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Connections
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Connections

New pedestrian plaza for Rochester; here come the festivals; local man stars in new film

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published March 20, 2026 at 2:35 PM EDT
Two smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: the man at left has short brown hair and is wearing a maroon button-down shirt; the man at right has short dark hair and is wearing glasses and a navy blue hoodie with "WXXI" in white lettering
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Brian Sharp with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 20, 2026
Megan Mack / WXXI News
Two smiling men wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk show: the man at left has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a brown shirt, and a denim jacket; the man at right has short dark hair and is wearing a navy blue hoodie with "WXXI" in white lettering
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Patrick Hosken with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 20, 2026
Megan Mack / WXXI News
Three smiling men: the man at left has short dark hair and is wearing jeans and a navy blue hoodie with "WXXI" in white lettering; the man at center has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a black suit, white collared shirt; and black bowtie; the man at right has short grey hair and a grey mustache and beard and is wearing jeans and a black button-down shirt
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Race Eberhardt and Ben Gonyo with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Friday, March 20, 2026
Megan Mack / WXXI News
WXXI News

It's our weekly news roundup.

First, a demolition project set to begin in May will pave the way for a new pedestrian passthrough in downtown Rochester. As reported by WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor Brian Sharp, the city will raze a former McDonald's on East Main Street, midway between St. Paul and North Clinton, to create what's being called "Main Street Commons." Sharp joins us to discuss the project and what's next.

Then, Rochester is known as a festival city, and festival season is about to begin. CITY Magazine's Patrick Hosken has a preview.

We end the week with the star of a new film. Race Eberhardt plays the lead role in "Strait Undercover," a light-hearted action movie. Eberhardt, who has Down Syndrome, says working on the film has been a dream come true. The film will be screened on YouTube on Saturday. We preview it with Eberhardt and director Ben Gonyo.

Our guests:

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams