New pedestrian plaza for Rochester; here come the festivals; local man stars in new film

WXXI News

It's our weekly news roundup.

First, a demolition project set to begin in May will pave the way for a new pedestrian passthrough in downtown Rochester. As reported by WXXI's investigations and enterprise editor Brian Sharp, the city will raze a former McDonald's on East Main Street, midway between St. Paul and North Clinton, to create what's being called "Main Street Commons." Sharp joins us to discuss the project and what's next.

Then, Rochester is known as a festival city, and festival season is about to begin. CITY Magazine's Patrick Hosken has a preview.

We end the week with the star of a new film. Race Eberhardt plays the lead role in "Strait Undercover," a light-hearted action movie. Eberhardt, who has Down Syndrome, says working on the film has been a dream come true. The film will be screened on YouTube on Saturday. We preview it with Eberhardt and director Ben Gonyo.

Our guests:



Brian Sharp, investigations and enterprise editor for WXXI News

Patrick Hosken, arts reporter for CITY Magazine

Race Eberhardt, star of "Strait Undercover"

Ben Gonyo, director of "Strait Undercover"

This story is reported from WXXI's Inclusion Desk.