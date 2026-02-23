© 2026 WXXI News
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Connections
A smiling man with short dark hair wearing a blue button-down shirt and a grey blazer. He is holding a pair of eyeglasses. The word "Connections" appears on the left side of the photo in vertical letters.
Connections

Finding the facts: How to avoid pseudoscience in health information

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 23, 2026 at 3:44 PM EST
Three people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman at left has short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a white turtleneck and beige short-sleeved sweater; a woman at center has chin-length grey hair and is wearing glasses, a grey cardigan sweater and black shirt; a man at right has very short grey hair and is wearing glasses, a grey plaid blazer and black button-down shirt.
1 of 2  — Christina Thompson and Rae-Ellen Kavey with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Christina Thompson and Rae-Ellen Kavey with host Evan Dawson on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Monday, February 23, 2026
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
A man with grey hair and a grey beard sits with his chin propped on his hand while wearing glasses and a grey sweater.
2 of 2  — Gary Schwitzer
Gary Schwitzer
Provided
WXXI News

You've likely seen health care-related headlines that confused you, raised questions, or even alarmed you. What happens when this kind of clickbait informs medical decisions?

Our guests this hour are focused on media literacy in medicine. They help us understand how to spot pseudoscience and health care misinformation, and how to identify credible sources and the facts.

Our guests:

To learn more about the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester's event, "Spotting Pseudo-Science in Healthcare Headlines with Gary Schwitzer," click here.

To learn more about the Rochester Academy of Medicine's event, "Supporting Strong Teeth: The Science of Fluoride in Cavity Prevention," click here.

Connections
Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
See stories by Evan Dawson
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
See stories by Megan Mack
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
See stories by Julie Williams