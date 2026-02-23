Finding the facts: How to avoid pseudoscience in health information
1 of 2 — Christina Thompson and Rae-Ellen Kavey with host Evan Dawson on "Connections"
Mari Tsuchiya / WXXI News
2 of 2 — Gary Schwitzer
Gary Schwitzer
Provided
You've likely seen health care-related headlines that confused you, raised questions, or even alarmed you. What happens when this kind of clickbait informs medical decisions?
Our guests this hour are focused on media literacy in medicine. They help us understand how to spot pseudoscience and health care misinformation, and how to identify credible sources and the facts.
Our guests:
- Gary Schwitzer, health care journalist for 50 years and adjunct associate professor at the University of Minnesota School of Public Health
- Christina Thompson, executive director of the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester
- Rae-Ellen Kavey, M.D., retired pediatric cardiologist and volunteer at the
Rochester Academy of Medicine
To learn more about the Breast Cancer Coalition of Rochester's event, "Spotting Pseudo-Science in Healthcare Headlines with Gary Schwitzer," click here.
To learn more about the Rochester Academy of Medicine's event, "Supporting Strong Teeth: The Science of Fluoride in Cavity Prevention," click here.