Connections
Faith leaders discuss unity in hard times

By Evan Dawson,
Megan MackJulie Williams
Published February 17, 2026 at 5:06 PM EST
Five people wearing headphones sit at a table in a radio talk studio: a woman front left has short brown hair and is wearing glasses, a black top and grey pants; a woman front right has short grey hair and is wearing a turquoise blazer, turquoise skirt, white shirt and black flats; a woman back left has short grey hair and is wearing a black blazer, purple shirt and white clerical collar; a man back right has short brown hair and is wearing a green fleece over a green button-down shirt; a man at center has short dark hair and is wearing a blue button-down shirt, jeans and sneakers.
(foreground) Joanne Gilbert-Cannon and Kathy Thiel, (background) Kara Wagner Sherer and Peter Stein on "Connections with Evan Dawson" on Tuesday, February 17, 2026
A group of interfaith leaders from across the community are coming together for a conversation about how faith speaks to the current moment.

We sit down with some of those leaders to talk about issues relating to immigration, ICE, their concerns for the country, and more.

Our guests:

Here is the letter referenced in the show that invites the community to join the clergy members in a night of conversation:

Evan Dawson
Evan Dawson is the host of "Connections with Evan Dawson." He joined WXXI in January 2014 after working at 13WHAM-TV, where he served as morning news anchor. He was hired as a reporter for 13WHAM-TV in 2003 before being promoted to anchor in 2007.
Megan Mack
Megan Mack is the executive producer of "Connections with Evan Dawson" and live/televised engagement programming.
Julie Williams
Julie Williams is an associate producer for "Connections with Evan Dawson." She started at WXXI in 2019 and has been working on Connections since 2022.
