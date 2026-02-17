Faith leaders discuss unity in hard times
A group of interfaith leaders from across the community are coming together for a conversation about how faith speaks to the current moment.
We sit down with some of those leaders to talk about issues relating to immigration, ICE, their concerns for the country, and more.
Our guests:
- Rev. Joanne Gilbert-Cannon, senior pastor at First Baptist Church of Rochester
- Rabbi Peter Stein, senior rabbi at Temple B'rith Kodesh
- Rev. Kathy Thiel, minister for congregational care at Asbury First United Methodist Church
- The Rt. Rev. Kara Wagner Sherer, bishop of the Episcopal Diocese of Rochester
Here is the letter referenced in the show that invites the community to join the clergy members in a night of conversation: